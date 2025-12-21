Amazing winter birds of the Irtysh pine forest
The Irtysh pine forest, part of the specially protected Ertis Ormany reserve, is home to around 90 bird species. Even in the harsh winter months, the forest remains alive with the flutter of wings and the songs of resilient birds, Qazinform News Agency reports.
“Every year, once the snow cover sets in, we install camera traps and monitor birds. Recently, the cameras captured the great tit, willow tit, redstart, nightingale, and a yellow-bellied bird. These species are well adapted to cold conditions and are able to find food even under the snow,” the reserve administration says.
During the winter period, special “wintering” birds also arrive here. For example, the pine grosbeak with its powerful beak adapted for cracking pine nuts, the rare and very agile marsh tit, the songbird waxwing, as well as the fieldfare, which feeds on rowan berries.
Experts note that these bird species play an important role in the forest ecosystem: they help disperse tree seeds, regulate insect populations, and serve as indicators of environmental well-being.
Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan plans to bring several kulans and tigers into the country next year.