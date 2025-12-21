Amazing winter birds of the Irtysh pine forest

“Every year, once the snow cover sets in, we install camera traps and monitor birds. Recently, the cameras captured the great tit, willow tit, redstart, nightingale, and a yellow-bellied bird. These species are well adapted to cold conditions and are able to find food even under the snow,” the reserve administration says.

Photo credit: Ertis Ormany reserve

During the winter period, special “wintering” birds also arrive here. For example, the pine grosbeak with its powerful beak adapted for cracking pine nuts, the rare and very agile marsh tit, the songbird waxwing, as well as the fieldfare, which feeds on rowan berries.

Photo credit: Ertis Ormany reserve

Experts note that these bird species play an important role in the forest ecosystem: they help disperse tree seeds, regulate insect populations, and serve as indicators of environmental well-being.

Photo credit: Ertis Ormany reserve

Photo credit: Ertis Ormany reserve

Photo credit: Ertis Ormany reserve

