Mangistau region to build visitor center to boost tourism

Governor Nurdaulet Kilybai attended the ceremony.

He reminded the Head of State set a task to boost tourism in historical and picturesque sites, such as Bozzhyra. He said the goal is to turn this place into a modern tourist center while preserving its historical and sacred roots. The project is expected to develop the tourist potential of the region and give impetus to its economic growth.

The project provides for the construction of 17 glamping pavilions, 50 hotel rooms, a visitor center up to 450 square meters and a café in ethnic style. It will be built using private funds of the domestic investors, Pana Asia. According to the project authors, the visitor center will fully comply with ecological requirements and sustainable tourism principles. The complex, called to boost the tourist potential of the region, will be commissioned by 2027.

Besides, the governor surveyed the progress of construction of a motorway service area covering 12 hectares. This area on the way to Bozzhyra will be put into service in 2026.