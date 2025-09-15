Alua Balkibekova wins her 2nd World Boxing Championships of the year

In the decisive bout, Balkibekova defeated Türkiye's Buse Naz Cakiroglu with a unanimous 5–0 victory.

Remarkably, this is Balkibekova’s second world title in 2025. Earlier this year, she won the world championship under the IBA, an organization not recognized by the International Olympic Committee. This time, she reaffirmed her status as the best of the best at the World Championships in Liverpool, organized by World Boxing — the IOC-recognized international federation.

This marks the fourth medal of the day for Team Kazakhstan at the Liverpool championships.

As reported earlier, Makhmud Sabyrkhan and Sanzhar Tashkenbay claimed gold, while Nazym Kyzaibay took silver.