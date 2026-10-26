Altai wapiti and deer caught on camera in Buiratau National Park

Sometimes a single photograph can tell more about nature’s beauty than a thousand words!

Photo: gov.kz

These striking images are the result of collaboration between T. Kovalchuk, a hunting specialist at the park's branch, and Yerbolat Shadrakhov, staff photographer for National Geographic Qazaqstan.

Photo: gov.kz

Each photograph captures the wild beauty, the animals' free life, and Buiratau's picturesque landscapes.

Photo: gov.kz

Earlier, a rare wolverine was captured on camera at Kazakhstan's Markakol Nature Reserve.