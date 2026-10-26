Altai wapiti and deer caught on camera in Buiratau National Park
06:16, 26 October 2026
Altai wapiti (or marals) and deer have been photographed in their natural habitat in Kazakhstan's Buiratau National Park, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Sometimes a single photograph can tell more about nature’s beauty than a thousand words!
These striking images are the result of collaboration between T. Kovalchuk, a hunting specialist at the park's branch, and Yerbolat Shadrakhov, staff photographer for National Geographic Qazaqstan.
Each photograph captures the wild beauty, the animals' free life, and Buiratau's picturesque landscapes.
Earlier, a rare wolverine was captured on camera at Kazakhstan's Markakol Nature Reserve.