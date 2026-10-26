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    Altai wapiti and deer caught on camera in Buiratau National Park

    06:16, 26 October 2026

    Altai wapiti (or marals) and deer have been photographed in their natural habitat in Kazakhstan's Buiratau National Park, Qazinform News Agency reports.  

    Altai wapiti and deer caught on camera in Buiratau National Park
    Photo: gov.kz

    Sometimes a single photograph can tell more about nature’s beauty than a thousand words!

    Altai wapiti and deer caught on camera in Buiratau National Park
    Photo: gov.kz

    These striking images are the result of collaboration between T. Kovalchuk, a hunting specialist at the park's branch, and Yerbolat Shadrakhov, staff photographer for National Geographic Qazaqstan.

    Altai wapiti and deer caught on camera in Buiratau National Park
    Photo: gov.kz

    Each photograph captures the wild beauty, the animals' free life, and Buiratau's picturesque landscapes.

    Altai wapiti and deer caught on camera in Buiratau National Park
    Photo: gov.kz

    Earlier, a rare wolverine was captured on camera at Kazakhstan's Markakol Nature Reserve.

    Kazakhstan Nature Nature reserves Animals Ecology Environment
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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