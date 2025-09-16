Almost 2/3 of Gen Z in UK experienced mental health problems, survey finds

Researchers from University College London (UCL), who commissioned the YouGov survey, found that two-thirds of people age 16-25 have had or are currently experiencing mental health problems.

A survey of 1,545 people found that it is highest among 20- to 21-year-olds, with 40% saying they are currently experiencing difficulties and 31% expressing that they had in the past.

However, around 32% of those surveyed said they are likely to need mental health support next year, according to the poll as reported by the British daily The Telegraph.

The figures revealed that women are more likely than men to report experiencing mental health difficulties, with 72% compared to 56%.

Moreover, the majority of people who had experienced mental health problems said they sought help, whereas men are more likely than women to say they had not sought any advice or assistance.

Essi Viding from UCL’s psychology and language sciences department said more research is needed on the prevention of mental health disorders.

"We need more research to understand how we can prevent mental health problems from emerging and how we can support those with the most serious needs to access quick and effective evidence-based support," she added, as quoted by the report.

