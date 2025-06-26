Japan work-related mental illness cases top 1,000, record for 6th yr

Of the total, 88 cases involved suicides or suicide attempts in the fiscal year that ended in March, up nine from the previous year, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said.

Physical and verbal harassment by superiors accounted for 224 cases of mental disorders, followed by significant changes in workload or job duties at 119.

Abuse by customers, including physical and verbal violence against workers, was the third most common cause of mental disorders, with 108 cases reported and 78 involving women.

Harassment by customers was added to the list of incidents eligible for workers' compensation due to mental stress starting in fiscal 2023.

"There are a certain number of workers who are under strong stress due to human relationships within their workplaces and to changes in the environment," a ministry official said.

By occupation, the highest number of workers' compensation cases for mental health issues was among those in social security and welfare, totaling 270 cases.

By age, 283 cases involved people in their 40s, 245 in their 30s and 243 in their 20s.

The number of applications filed for workers' compensation due to mental illness hit a record high of 3,780, up 205 from the previous year, according to the ministry.

As reported previously, children in Japan continue to suffer poor mental health, with the country ranking 32nd among 43 developed and emerging nations due to high suicide rates and other factors, a UNICEF report showed.