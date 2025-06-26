Almost 20 killed in stampede at high school in Central African Republic

The National Assembly said the explosion caused panic among exam candidates, resulting in a stampede as they attempted to flee. The victims were taken to various medical facilities in the capital.

"We were in the middle of the exam when we heard a loud explosion. Everyone started running in all directions. Several classmates fell and couldn't get back up," said Rufin Pandama, a student who was present at the scene.

The two examination centers at the school were assigned a total of 5,311 candidates. So far, an official and comprehensive casualty report has yet to be released. Local media reported that the accident claimed the lives of at least 29 students.

According to a statement issued Wednesday by the Ministry of National Education, following a technical malfunction earlier in the day, a team from Energie Centrafricaine (ENERCA) was dispatched to carry out repair work. The explosion occurred when power was being restored.

In a video address, CAR President Faustin-Archange Touadera declared a three-day national mourning period starting Thursday, in memory of the victims of the tragic explosion.

The president extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, teachers, and the broader educational community affected by the tragedy, and announced the launch of a judicial investigation to determine the exact cause of the incident and identify those responsible.

