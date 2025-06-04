11 dead in stampede outside Bangalore cricket stadium in India

The incident occurred when thousands of fans gathered near the stadium to welcome the team back from Ahmedabad, where they won their first title in the country's premier cricket competition.

The pressure of the crowd caused chaos at several access points to the stadium, prompting police to resort to light baton charges to try to disperse the crowd.

Photo credit: @imVnain9 / X

The injured were taken to Bowring Hospital. Deputy state chief minister, Doddalahalli Kempegowda Shivakumar, expressed his condolences for the incident.

"What was supposed to be a celebration for the victory of RCB has turned into a tragedy, bringing pain and shock. My condolences to the families of the victims. Love for the team is important, but nothing is worth as much as human life. I invite everyone to be prudent," he said.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) had organised an awards ceremony inside the stadium that evening, but the attendance of a crowd far beyond expectations – with many people without tickets – caused the situation to degenerate.

According to eyewitnesses, some fans attempted to climb over gates and walls in an attempt to enter.

The authorities had already cancelled the planned open-top bus parade in the morning for security reasons, but the alert was not enough to contain the popular mobilisation.

The Bangalore Metro network was also overwhelmed by an unprecedented influx, particularly along the Red Line.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation issued repeated announcements urging passengers not to board already full trains.

Road traffic in the city centre was at a standstill, also hampering the rescue operations.

Images of crowds circulated on social media, which many compared to religious processions or political rallies.

Local authorities are now under heavy criticism for their handling of the event and for underestimating the scale of popular participation.

In January, 2025, 30 people died and 90 more were injured in stampede at Maha Kumbh Hindu festival.