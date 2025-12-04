Almost 100% of Atyrau region's residents have access to clean water, gas and electricity

He said the region is implementing major infrastructure projects aimed at improving the quality of and stability of services.

“To ensure uninterrupted water supply to the city of Atyrau and Makhambet district, water purification plant No 5 has been reconstructed, which allowed to increase daily water supply volumes by additional 50,000 cubic meters,” he said.

According to him, 165 kilometers of summer water pipelines have been built in five rural settlements.

302 kilometers of electricity transmission lines have been renovated across the region. The construction of the Nursaya-Samal power substation with a capacity of 32MW has been completed.

He also noted that the construction of a gas distribution station with a capacity of 120,000 cubic meters per hour and a 46‑kilometer main gas pipeline is nearing completion on the right bank of Atyrau.