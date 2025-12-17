Almaty's average wages continue to outpace national levels

Almaty Mayor Darkhan Satybaldy told a briefing at the Central Communications Service that the city added 92,000 jobs in 2025, with permanent roles accounting for 87% of the total.

According to the mayor, the average monthly wage.

— Over the nine months, the average monthly salary in the city amounted to 539,000 tenge, increasing 14.5% year over year and exceeding the national average by 29%, Darkhan Satybaldy said.

He also highlighted the significant role of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the city’s economy.

— Small and medium-sized businesses remain the key driver of Almaty's economy, generating around 60% of the gross regional product and providing the bulk of local budget revenues. Approximately 90% of the city’s working population, or more than one million people, are employed in the SME sector. The number of actively operating SMEs increased by 9.4%, reaching 387,000 businesses. At the same time, the volume of goods and services produced by SMEs grew by 21%, totaling 13.2 trillion tenge in the first half of 2025, the mayor said.

To support entrepreneurship and further stimulate economic growth, the city allocated 50.8 billion tenge from its budget in 2025 to finance and support more than 1,000 business projects. The measures are aimed at expanding business activity, creating new jobs, and strengthening the resilience of the metropolis's economy.

As Qazinform reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s economy grew 6.4% in January-November 2025.