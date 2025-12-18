EN
    Almaty–Bangkok flight makes emergency landing in Delhi

    09:36, 18 December 2025

    On December 18, Air Astana's flight KC931 en route from Almaty to Bangkok made a landing at the Delhi Airport due to a technical reason, Qazinform News Agency cites the airline’s press service.

    Photo credit: Kazakh Transport Ministry

    The aircraft, carrying 138 passengers, departed Almaty at 01:00 am. and landed safely in Delhi at 05:51 am. local time.

    All passengers have been provided with meals, temporary visas have been issued, and the airline is arranging hotel accommodation. Meanwhile, a reserve aircraft is being prepared to continue the flight to Bangkok.

    For assistance, contact the airline’s WhatsApp hotline at +7 702 702 0074.

    As written before, an aviation incident occurred on Wednesday morning involving Air Astana flight KS-851, operating an Airbus A321N (EI-KDG) on the regular route from Almaty to Astana.

    Aircraft Airports Air Astana Civil aviation Incidents Transport
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
