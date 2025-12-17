Air Astana flight crew issues distress signal on Almaty–Astana route

At 07:38 am. Astana time, the crew declared a MAYDAY distress signal after smoke was detected in the aircraft cabin, the Main Air Traffic Planning Center of KazAeronavigatsia reported.

The aircraft landed safely at 07:40 am. in Almaty.

No injuries were reported among passengers or crew.

Airport fire and rescue services were deployed to ensure safety during the landing.

The Department for Investigation of Transport Incidents and Accidents is currently working to establish the detailed circumstances of the event.

