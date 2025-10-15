Almaty welcomes up to 1.1 million tourists in January-June 2025

Among them, 320,000 were foreign visitors, with the main growth driven by travelers from India, China, the UAE, and Malaysia.

According to Olzhas Smagulov, deputy mayor of the city, the growth of tourism is supported by the expansion of air connections. In 2025, new international routes were launched to Guangzhou, Yining, Shanghai, Da Nang, Alanya, and Osh.

Data from Mastercard show that foreign tourists spend an average of 441 US dollars per day in Almaty - 8.7 times more than domestic travelers.

The city is actively developing combined “city and mountains” tours, as well as event, gastronomic, and business tourism, the latter generating 3-4 times more revenue for the economy.

Currently, 21 hotels are under construction in Almaty, with total investments amounting to about 300 billion tenge.

Investment in the tourism sector reached 104 billion tenge over the first eight months, while tax revenues amounted to 59.3 billion tenge, marking a 28.6% increase compared to the previous year.

Earlier, deputy mayor of Almaty Olzhas Smagulov presented plans for the development of the Almaty mountain cluster.