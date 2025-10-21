Kazakhstan to launch Almaty-Tokyo flight next March

Kazakhstan’s Air Astana is set to launch the Almaty-Tokyo flight next March. It is expected to become a milestone event in the development of ties between Kazakhstan and Japan and facilitate travel.

From 5,000 to 7,000 tourists from Japan are projected to travel to Kazakhstan during the first year.

Photo credit: Almaty akimat

The event is organized by Kazakh Tourism National Company, Air Astana and Almaty tourism department. It brought together the 10 largest tour operators of Tokyo, engaged in key segments of outbound tourism from cultural and ecological routes to premium travels and MICE destinations.

As stated there, Japan is a strategically important market for Kazakhstan. This visit and future flight will open new horizons for cooperation and mutual interest between the nations.