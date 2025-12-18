Almaty to plant 1.3 mln trees more, Mayor

At a briefing at the Central Communications Service, Almaty Mayor Darkhan Satybaldy announced that about half of the target has already been achieved. In the next stage, the city will plant an additional 1.3 million trees and shrubs.

The Mayor emphasized that approaches to urban greening are being revised, prioritizing not only quantity but also the quality of planting material.

He said the city is changing planting technology and moving to the use of large-sized trees. Together with experts, species that can adapt to urban ecology and heavy traffic conditions are being selected.

Earlier, it was reported that 2 billion trees are planned to be planted across Kazakhstan by 2027.