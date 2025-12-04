2 billion trees to be planted in Kazakhstan by 2027

Reporting on the progress of the President's large-scale greening initiative, the minister stated that 1.4 billion seedlings have already been planted across the country’s forest fund.

Kazakhstan has already planted 270 million of the 370 million trees scheduled for this year’s plan. To ensure a supply of high-quality material for future efforts, construction of six new forest seed complexes will begin next year. Furthermore, a special 30-hectare nursery on the dried Aral seabed is being established to cultivate climate-adapted seedlings.

“We are carrying out systematic work toward the President’s directive to plant 2 billion trees. At this point, we have planted 1.4 billion seedlings. I confirm that all targets for 2026-2027 will be met,” Nyssanbayev emphasized.

He added that the President’s instruction to increase tree planting within settlements has also been fulfilled: 18.1 million trees have been planted in cities and towns nationwide.

Qazinform previously reported on the national and international environmental campaigns held under the Taza Qazaqstan (Clean Kazakhstan) aegis.