Asian Winter Games 2029 in S. Arabia postponed

The decision follows extensive consultations between the two organizations and reflects a shared strategic commitment to the long-term and sustainable development of winter sports in Saudi Arabia and across the West Asia region.

Under the revised framework, Saudi Arabia will host a series of standalone winter sports events in the coming years. These competitions are designed to promote winter sports, broaden participation, and develop a stronger pipeline of athletes, technical officials, and practitioners, while providing additional preparation time to support wider regional representation at future Asian winter events.

The Olympic Council of Asia commended Saudi Arabia’s ongoing efforts to establish comprehensive and sustainable winter sports programs, noting that the agreed direction supports a structured, phased development of the disciplines in West Asia and aligns with the Council’s broader continental objectives.

Saudi Arabia reaffirmed its commitment to advancing sport across all disciplines, including winter sports, through continued investment in athlete development pathways, infrastructure enhancement, and the hosting of international-standard ice-based competitions, as part of its wider national development agenda.

