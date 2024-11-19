Almaty to host 17th Eurasia International Film Festival

The Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Kazakhfilm National Film Studio named after Shaken Aimanov are the sponsors of the festival.

A total of 12 films from three continents are set to compete in the event. Filmmakers from Europe, Asia and the Middle East will present works that reflect the rich cultural heritage of their respective countries. The competition program includes films from Bangladesh, South Korea, Austria, Qatar and other countries.

The festival organizers are confident that it will facilitate new avenues for creativity and become a notable event for both the audience and its participants.