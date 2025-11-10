Almaty to get regular direct flights to Kyrgyzstan’s Karakol

Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC, one of the significant transport enterprises of Kyrgyzstan, said on Monday the 35-minute flights are to run twice a week, on Fridays and Sundays.

Flight operations between Almaty and Karakol are set to return to normal since initial operations, back in the 1970s.

The new flight targets outdoor enthusiasts, especially travelers from Kazakhstan, choosing Karakol as one of the most popular ski destinations in the region, reads the statement.

To note, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan resumed bus trips in September.

