According to the city’s education department, a total of 14 schools for 43,744 students in two shifts were planned to open in the capital in 2025. Of these, seven are “comfortable schools,” four are being built under budget investment projects, and three are private institutions.

“As of September 1, six comfortable schools for 24,000 students have already begun operating. The remaining eight schools, with a combined capacity of 19,744 students, are scheduled to be commissioned by the end of the year,” the department said.

In addition to the schools, the city administration plans to open two new kindergartens — No. 99 and No. 100 — offering a total of 600 places. They are currently in the preparation stage. Construction is also underway on a multifunctional complex for 750 students, with installation and construction work now in progress.

As reported earlier, Karaganda region has built 51 healthcare facilities using recovered assets.