Kazakh Tourism Development Ltd. CEO Yerzhan Yerkinbayev said construction of the resort is well underway and progressing according to schedule.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Government

In partnership with French company POMA, work has begun on the foundations for the resort's cable car systems, while the equipment is being manufactured to meet Almaty SuperSki's specific technical requirements.

Kazakh companies are also taking part in the project. POMA, which is responsible for building 11 cable car systems, has evaluated local suppliers and selected a Kazakh manufacturer to produce certain structural components in line with European quality and safety standards. The collaboration is expected to support technology transfer and strengthen domestic manufacturing expertise.

The Board of Directors also reviewed the results of an open tender, considering various technical and economic aspects of the resort's development.

Several leading international companies have been selected to help bring the architectural concept developed by Foster + Partners to life. Among them is Swiss company Blumer Lehmann, which will design, manufacture, and supply the load-bearing timber structures for the resort's base and upper stations, as well as provide technical support during installation.

Denmark's Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), selected through a competition involving 24 international firms, will develop the mountain village concept. Its proposal includes collaboration with Canadian company Ecosign, which specializes in ski resort master planning and has completed more than 1,000 projects across 46 countries.

Ecosign brings expertise in integrating tourism infrastructure into ski resorts, including accessible transportation networks and ski-in/ski-out facilities. BIG is also working closely with a British architectural firm whose portfolio includes a resort village in Finland, a mountain development in Switzerland, and a building featuring a ski slope on its roof in Denmark.

Following the meeting, Bektenov highlighted the project's adherence to international standards and its potential to significantly boost Kazakhstan's tourism industry. He instructed officials to accelerate construction and ensure the resort opens in December 2028.

The Board of Directors is scheduled to meet again in two weeks to review the latest construction progress.

Notably, Kazakhstan ranked first in Central Asia and 56th among 110 countries worldwide in the 2026 Travel & Tourism Development Index, scoring 4.09 out of seven points.