Almaty subway sets new ridership record

"On September 2, a new record was set in the Almaty Subway. On that day, 117,000 passengers were transported during operating hours from the opening to the closing. This figure has been the highest daily ridership in the history of the subway," the subway's press service reported.

The first phase of the Almaty Subway's first line, with seven stations, opened on December 1, 2011. New sections were commissioned in 2015 and 2022, and presently, 11 stations are in operation. On weekdays, ridership reaches approximately 102,000 to 107,000 people.

In February 2025, due to growing passenger traffic, two additional trains were added to the line, which reduced the rush-hour interval to 3 minutes and 6 seconds.

