Almaty residents head to the polls as voting begins for constitutional referendum

Polling stations in the city opened at 7:00 am in accordance with current legislation. However, by decision of territorial election commissions voting began as early as 6:00 am at some locations, usually for military servicemen.

The Qazinform News Agency correspondent documented noticeable voter activity at polling station No. 254, located in the building of the National Library of Kazakhstan. In addition to members of the election commission, observers and representatives of mass media are present at the polling station.

The polling station opened with the performance of the State Anthem of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Today is an important political event. As a responsible citizen of my country, I came early in the morning to cast my vote. It is my civic duty and responsibility. I try not to miss elections and always take part in voting, Dina Diveeva, one of the first voters, says.

Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy/Qazinform

According to Giziza Nurgaliyeva, the chairperson of the precinct election commission at polling station No. 254, all necessary conditions have been created to conduct the vote. A total of 1,763 voters are registered at the polling station, with two people are to vote at home due to health conditions, while another four have received absentee voting certificates.

We have four voters who have just turned 18, and about 400 people are young voters aged between 18 and 35, Nurgaliyeva says, noting that active participation from residents is expected.

In total, 653 polling stations are operating across the city. All of them are equipped in accordance with accessibility requirements, as each station has voting booths, and magnifying glasses as well as Braille stencils for visually impaired citizens.

In addition, special facilities have been set up for people with disabilities, including computers with adapted information, headphones, additional lighting, and magnification devices.

A total of 4,552 members of precinct commissions are involved in organizing and conducting the referendum in Almaty. Nine territorial commissions are also operating: one city commission and eight district commissions.

Earlier, Qazinform reported on March 15, a nationwide referendum on the draft of a new Constitution began in Kazakhstan.