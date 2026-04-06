Almaty region's Kaskelen town set for filming of Armour of God 4, featuring Jackie Chan

A Kazakh media company announced on its Instagram account that filming will occur at new, yet-to-be-built film pavilions.

A time capsule, signed by Jackie Chan in Hong Kong and delivered to Kazakhstan, was formally laid in Kaskelen on April 4.

Privately funded 2,000 and 1,000 square meter pavilions are set for construction, designed to international standards and the technical specifications of premier global studios to facilitate major film productions.

The first project set to be shot on the territory of the new pavilions will be Armour of God 4: Ultimatum, starring celebrated actor, director, and producer Jackie Chan, said the company.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan is to host the filming of fourth Armour of God movie starring Jackie Chan.