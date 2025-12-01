Almaty region’s GRP rises to KZT6tn in 3 years, says governor

At the meeting, the Head of State was presented with the key indicators of the region’s social and economic development, as well as development plans of Almaty’s urban areas.

According to Sultangaziyev, the region’s GRP has risen 1.8-fold – from 3.4 trillion to 6 trillion tenge, in the past three years. The short-term economic indicator stood at 109.7% in January-October this year.

The governor informed that 13 investment projects worth over 470 billion tenge are under implementation in the food sector, logistics, and metallurgy, in partnerships with international companies.

He added the region’s exports of manufactured goods grew 28.5% to 618.5 million US dollars in nine months of this year, with high-value-added products making up 90% of the exports.

Sultangaziyev also reported that Almaty region is one of the leaders when it comes to the efficient use of state agricultural subsidies, with up to 17 tenge of agricultural products are produced for every tenge of subsidies. The region now has 11 commercial dairy farms.

Speaking about Almaty region’s social development, the governor said around 950,000 square meters of housing were commissioned across the region in 10 months of 2025. The number of schools with three shifts was reduced from 52 to 28.

Sultangaziyev briefed the Head of State about the development of a tourist cluster near the Kapchagay reservoir and national natural parks. It was informed that tourist arrivals reached 2.2 million people, growing 36% compared to the previous year.

In conclusion, the Head of State set a number of tasks to governor Sultangaziyev on strengthening of industrial and agricultural capacities of the region, development of logistics and tourism, as well as finding comprehensive solutions to pressing issues that are of concern to people.

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan on Monday sent a message of congratulations to his Romanian counterpart President Nicușor Dan on the occasion of his country’s Great Union Day.