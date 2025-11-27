Almaty region to build 15 industrial zones

The Kairat industrial zone, opened last year, has launched four projects worth 47 billion tenge, while building assembly works are underway at 19 projects worth 66 billion tenge.

At today’s press conference at the Central Communications Service, Governor Marat Sultangaziyev said 15 new industrial zones are to be commissioned in the region. Of which Kairat 2 zone will be built using foreign investors.

He announced the share of small and medium businesses in the Gross Regional Product reached 46.3%.

The number of small and medium businesses surpassed 156,000, 33.8% up. 273,000 people are engaged in the sphere of small and medium businesses.

Earlier, he said for the past three years, the Gross Regional Product in Almaty region has almost doubled from 3.4 trillion tenge to 6 trillion tenge.