Almaty region economy doubles, governor

The governor stressed, it let the region skyrocket in the national rankings from the 10th to the 5th spot.

The share of Almaty region in the Gross Regional Product of Kazakhstan reached 4.4% in 2024, 4.8% in the first half of 2025.

He said the region’s short-term economic indicator amounted to 109.7% over the past 10 months. Industrial output grew by 108.7% to hit 2.1 trillion tenge.

The governor also stressed this year the region plans to attract 1.3 trillion tenge in investments.