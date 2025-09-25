Almaty region pilots digital seed control system

Governor Marat Sultangaziyev noted that despite the strong results demonstrated in the region, the demand for high-quality seeds remains unmet.

"This year, rice yields in the region reached 52 centners per hectare, which is 2.5 times higher than the average. However, farmers need 62,000 tons of seeds, but local production supplies only about 2,000 tons. Therefore, the development of domestic selection and the introduction of digital control remain a strategic priority for us," he emphasized.

According to seminar participants, the new system will ensure transparency in all processes, from the development of a variety to its use on farms. It will help eliminate inflated reports, prevent the illegal receipt of subsidies, and guarantee fair royalty payments to the creators of varieties.

As previously reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged speeding up digitalization in agriculture during a meeting on the harvesting campaign.