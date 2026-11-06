Almaty region builds greenhouse and grain storage facilities worth over 19 bn tenge

According to the ministry, the largest of the two projects is the ALATAU GREEN PRODUCTION greenhouse complex, with an investment of 17.3 billion tenge and an annual production capacity of up to 4,000 tons of vegetables.

Spanning 16 hectares, the complex will feature winter and summer greenhouses covering four hectares each, as well as dedicated facilities for growing seedlings and producing leafy greens.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture

The project also includes a 9,177-square-meter warehouse with the capacity to store up to 6,000 tons of vegetables over the long term and 720 tons of fruit for shorter periods.

Construction is around 80% complete, with four hectares of glass greenhouses already built and work on underground utility networks still underway.

The greenhouse complex is set to become operational in 2027.

Meanwhile, the second project, valued at 2 billion tenge, is being developed in the Kairat industrial zone, where STROYINVEST–TS LLP is constructing a multifunctional production and logistics complex for receiving, storing, and transporting grain.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture

The complex will cover 18.45 hectares and include grain storage facilities with a total capacity of 10,000 tons. It will also be capable of handling up to 200,000 tons of grain shipments annually.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the railway infrastructure is already fully operational, while work on gas supply connections and the remaining construction and installation activities is nearing completion.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan's exports of processed agricultural products had reached $3.04 billion in the first eight months of 2026, up 35.1% year-on-year.