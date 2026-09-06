Almaty oncology center introduces robotic pharmacy system

The new technology automates the key stages of medication management, covering the entire process from receiving and storing medicines to their preparation and dispensing to patients.

Each medication is assigned a unique digital code, with every step recorded in the system. This allows specialists to track a drug throughout its entire journey within the pharmacy complex, from the moment it is received until it reaches the patient.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Healthcare

The Ministry of Healthcare notes that this level of control is particularly important in oncology, where precise dosing and safe handling of medications are essential to the quality of treatment. By automating these processes, the system also helps reduce the risk of errors and ensures greater control over drug preparation.

The Almaty Oncology Center currently has more than 38,000 registered patients and provides medical care to over 27,000 people annually.

Over the past eight years, the center has seen the volume of treatment services increase 2.5-fold, while the five-year survival rate has risen from 46% to 75%.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that 60 babies were born in Almaty on August 23, the day of the Qurultay elections.