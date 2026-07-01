Almaty names streets after Denis Ten and Ho Chi Minh

According to the document, new names have been assigned to streets in seven districts of Almaty: Alatau, Auezov, Bostandyk, Zhetysu, Medeu, Nauryzbay, and Turksib.

A street situated between the Nurkent and Botagoz areas in Alatau district has been dedicated to former Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh. In Bostandyk district, 7th Street in the Arkhat area was officially renamed in tribute to the celebrated Kazakh figure skater Denis Ten

The list of new street names also includes those honoring prominent figures in Kazakhstan's science, culture, and arts. Among them are theater pioneer Natalya Sats, academician Abduali Kaidar, scholar Kaiym Mukhamedkhanov, writer Abdizhamil Nurpeisov, and others.

In addition to commemorating notable individuals, several streets have been given names reflecting Kazakhstan's geography and natural heritage. New additions to Almaty's map include streets named Shankobyz, Aksaray, Zhanaozen, Aktau, Usharal, Bozzhyra, Yereymentau, and others.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Chinese researchers have discovered a new species of miniature bumblebee goby and named it after Jennie Ruby Jane, a member of the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK.