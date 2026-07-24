Almaty named top culinary destination by Eater in 2026

In its annual “Where to Eat 2026” list, Eater highlighted Almaty’s rapidly evolving food scene, noting that the city has hosted its inaugural Almaty Food Fest, bringing together chefs from across the region, and launched its first gastronomic guide in recent years.

The publication praised Almaty for offering visitors a rich blend of traditional Kazakh cuisine and multicultural influences. Dishes such as beshbarmak, kazy (horse sausage), meat-filled samsa, fried baursak, and stir-fried laghman reflect the country’s nomadic heritage while showcasing the culinary traditions of Uyghur, Russian, Uzbek, Korean, Turkish, and Indian communities.

According to Eater, traditional flavors remain a hallmark of the city’s food culture at the historic Green Bazaar, while an increasing number of neo-nomadic restaurants are offering modern interpretations of classic Kazakh cuisine in contemporary settings.

When picking the best travel destinations for dining this year, we looked for outstanding restaurants, and also to people who ardently endorse them. Our contributors filled this list with destinations they know intimately (many have called these places home), and chefs and restaurateurs offered meals around the world that inspire them, too. Between the crowded Taiwanese food courts, high-altitude Bolivian fine dining, neo-nomadic Kazakh feasts, and eye-opening South African tasting menus, these destinations leave little doubt that there’s great eating ahead this year, the authors noted.

Eater is widely regarded as one of the world’s most influential publications covering restaurants and food culture. Inclusion in its annual list is expected to raise Almaty’s international profile and further strengthen the city’s appeal as a destination for gastronomic tourism.