Almaty moves closer to world-class football venue

In response to an official inquiry from Qazinform News Agency, the Almaty Construction Department reported that the development of the project design and cost-estimate documentation is currently under way.

“At present, the Almaty Construction Department has been allocated a land plot in the Medeu district, along the Kuldzhinsky tract, for the construction of a 45,000-seat stadium that meets international standards. The stadium will comply with UEFA Category IV requirements. The project includes a football pitch with natural grass turf, as well as parking facilities for more than 1,000 vehicles. The design and cost-estimate documentation is being developed in line with international standards and the construction regulations of the Republic of Kazakhstan,” said Dias Zamanbekov, Deputy Head of the Almaty Construction Department.

The timeline for when fans will be able to attend matches of Almaty’s football team at the new stadium is becoming clearer.

“The completion of construction and installation works is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2027. The total cost of construction will be determined after the project documentation passes state expertise,” the deputy head of the department concluded.

