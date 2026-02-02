EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan’s Vekhov wins bronze at ISU World Junior Short Track Speed Skating Championships

    09:15, 2 February 2026

    Kazakhstan added one more medal at the 2026 ISU Short Track Junior World Championships in Salt Lake City, the U.S., Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.

    Kazakhstan’s Bogdan Vekhov wins bronze at ISU World Junior Short Track Speed Skating Championships
    Photo credit: NOC RK

    Bogdan Vekhov won a bronze medal for Kazakhstan in the men's 1,000 meters with a result of one minute 24.177 seconds.

    South Korea secured the gold medal, and China finished second.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported the junior short track team of Kazakhstan earned a bronze medal at the ISU Short Track Junior World Championships. 

    Sport Speed Skating USA
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All