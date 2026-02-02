Kazakhstan’s Vekhov wins bronze at ISU World Junior Short Track Speed Skating Championships
09:15, 2 February 2026
Kazakhstan added one more medal at the 2026 ISU Short Track Junior World Championships in Salt Lake City, the U.S., Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.
Bogdan Vekhov won a bronze medal for Kazakhstan in the men's 1,000 meters with a result of one minute 24.177 seconds.
South Korea secured the gold medal, and China finished second.
Earlier, Qazinform reported the junior short track team of Kazakhstan earned a bronze medal at the ISU Short Track Junior World Championships.