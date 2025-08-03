Almaty Mayor reports to President on city's socio-economic development in H1 2025

The President was informed about the city's socio-economic development results in the first half of 2025

In the reporting period the short-term economic indicator increased by 11%, and fixed investments rose by 25.4%.

The Head of State was also briefed on the city’s polycentric development, which aims to reduce the burden on central districts, ensure even distribution of urban infrastructure and create comfortable living environment.

Special attention was given to the creation of a transport framework that ensures effective connectivity between districts and accessibility of public transport.

The President entrusted the mayor with introducing moratorium on the construction of multi-apartment residential complexes and urban densification in the upper part of the city, except for social infrastructure facilities and tourism cluster envisaged in the General Layout.

The President also set a task to amend the General Layout to enhance environmental protection measures, to ensure balanced development of the urban environment and safeguard the foothill areas from construction.