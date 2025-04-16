Almaty Industrial Zone manufactures products worth KZT2.5 trillion

The member companies have paid 63.1 billion tenge of taxes, he said.

Among the existing enterprises are major production platforms who have introduced automated and robotized technologies. The number of jobs and localization level increased due to the modernization in 2025.

11 new projects, including 6 large productions and 5 small industrial parks, worth 13.4 billion tenge were launched in the Industrial Zone last year.

The total area of the Industrial Zone is 490 hectares.

