Over 1.1 mln tourists visit Almaty over past six months

Of which 323,500 are foreign arrivals, it said in a statement.

The most tourists to Almaty arrived from India with 56,200, followed by China with 54,100, 33.4% up against 2024. Besides 17,900 tourists from Turkiye traveled to Almaty, 9,700 from South Korea, 9,600 from the US, 6,700 from the UAE and 6,500 from Germany.

International tourist flow grew thanks to active efforts in developing tourism infrastructure and introducing modern services for visitors. Almaty continues to strengthen its position as an attractive destination for both leisure and business tourism by expanding the geography of tourist flows and creating comfortable conditions for visitors, the city's tourism department said.

It is worth reminding, according to the Oxford Economics Global Cities Index 2025, Almaty has been recognized as the best city in Central Asia.