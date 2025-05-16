Almaty hosts meeting of editorial team of multi-volume book on Kazakh history
Kazakh State Counselor Erlan Karin held on Thursday a meeting of the editorial team of the seven-volume academic book “The History of Kazakhstan from Ancient Times to the Present Day” in Almaty, Akorda reports.
The editorial team is in charge of conducing a final review of as well as approving the text materials, maps and illustrations of the book.
The editorial team consists of multi-volume books’ authors and managers, heads of the National Museum, Central State Archive, National Congress of Historians, academicians, historians, leading experts in ethnology, historical geography, archival affairs, philology, as well as staff of research institutes and university departments.
It was highlighted that the editorial team’s next steps include a review of the book’s volumes and approval of the final versions of texts before publishing.
