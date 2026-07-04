Almaty hosts 21st Kazakhstan-China Commodity Exhibition

The 10,000-square-meter exhibition features nearly 500 exhibitor booths, including about 400 Chinese companies and more than 100 Kazakh business participants. Delegations from Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Azerbaijan also attend the event.

Photo credit: EVENTINDUSTRIES

The exhibition showcases advanced technologies, including medical equipment, energy storage systems, smart home solutions, wearable devices, and intelligent warehousing technologies. A dedicated section highlights emergency response and mining equipment, including a Chinese-manufactured aircraft designed for air medical evacuation.

Photo credit: EVENTINDUSTRIES

More than 130 leading companies from Kazakhstan and China are holding business talks at the event to expand bilateral trade and economic cooperation and to promote joint high-tech projects.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan and China aim to increase bilateral trade to 100 billion US dollars, with both sides pledging to deepen cooperation in trade, investment, and transportation infrastructure.