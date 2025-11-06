Almaty eyes industrial partnership with China’s Yuexing Group

During his working visit to the People’s Republic of China, Satybaldy toured the production and business complex of Yuexing Group — one of the country’s largest diversified corporations, established in 1988 in Shanghai.

Photo credit: Akimat of Almaty

Yuexing Group ranks among China’s leading private enterprises and key players in the national market. Over the past 35 years, the company has developed a diversified business portfolio spanning furniture manufacturing, retail, real estate development, hospitality, and other industries.

Photo credit: Akimat of Almaty

During the meeting, Satybaldy highlighted the strong potential for cooperation and the opportunities to implement large-scale projects in Almaty.

“Almaty has an Industrial Zone equipped with all the necessary infrastructure to host production facilities. Our city can serve as a gateway for your company’s entry into the Eurasian Economic Union market,” the mayor emphasized.

Following the talks, a preliminary agreement was signed between the Almaty akimat and Yuexing Group in the field of construction.

