Almaty expands student dormitory capacity

Currently, there are 136 dormitories for 46,200 beds. Despite this, there remains a shortage of about 11,600 places.

30 dormitories for 8,273 beds were commissioned in 2023-2024. A special project office coordinates dormitory construction. 14 dormitories opened in 2023 adding 3,969 beds, and 16 more for 4,304 beds in 2024.

Photo credit: Almaty akimat

Last year, another 13 dormitories were built providing 4,500 beds.

As written before, Kazakhstan was set to open 31 dormitories nationwide by the end of 2025, creating housing for 10,740 university students.

Earlier, a new 250-bed dorm opened in Almaty.