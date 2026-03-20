Almaty city’s industrial portfolio exceeds 2.8 trillion tenge

The President was briefed on the socio-economic situation in the city and implementation of the priority development areas.

Satybaldy highlighted positive economic dynamics: in 2025 Almaty recorded 6.5% growth, while in January-February 2026 the short-term economic indicator reached 9.4%. Growth was driven mainly by industry, construction, transport and trade sectors.

The city’s industrial portfolio now exceeds 2.8 trillion tenge. Almaty and Alarau SEZ industrial zones are nearly filled, with expansion work underway to attract new projects.

Almaty continues to maintain its leading position in the country’s IT sector. As part of digitalization, the Almaty AI Park is being established, and a citywide video monitoring and analytics system based on artificial intelligence is being developed.

Local authorities are also developing the city’s tourism potential and mountain cluster. In the current year, modernization of Shymbulak and surrounding areas will begin, aligned with the preparations for the Asian Winter Games 2029, including expansion of hotel infrastructure.

The city’s general layout is being adjusted to transition toward a polycentric development model and limit construction in piedmont areas. In transport, priorities include expanding the BRT network, metro construction, and new transport solutions. Modernization of engineering infrastructure and the water supply system is also underway.

Special attention is given to the ecological agenda, including modernization of heat sources and reduction of emissions.

At the end of the meeting, President Tokayev set several tasks: fast-tracking the establishment of Almaty AI Park, accelerating the work on LRT project and SkyTrain system.