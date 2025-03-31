Almaty city to generate over 87,000 jobs in 2025

32,000 people will be provided with employment measures, of which 10,600 will get permanent jobs and 8,700 will obtain subsidized workplaces.

Moreover, 7,000 people will pass short-term courses on the enbek.kz platform and participate in the Bastau Business project. Besides, grants worth 1,572,800 tenge will be offered to support entrepreneurship initiatives.

84,700 jobs were created in Almaty last year contributing to unemployment reduction from 4.8% to 4.6%.

It was earlier reported, Kazakhstan eyes 188,000 new jobs through investment projects.