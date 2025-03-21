РУ
Kazakhstan
Politics
Economy
Analytics
World
Incidents

Almaty celebrates Nauryz Meiramy, celebrates renewal of nature

16:10, 21 March 2025

A photojournalist of Kazinform News Agency visited Astana Square in Almaty to convey the festive mass Nauryz events, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Almaty celebrates Nauryz Meiramy
Photo credit: Alexandr Pavskiy/Kazinform

Beautiful girls wearing Kazakh national garments and jewelry and men in shapans contribute to the peculiar spirit of Nauryz.

Almaty celebrates Nauryz Meiramy
Photo credit: Alexandr Pavskiy/Kazinform
Almaty celebrates Nauryz Meiramy
Photo credit: Alexandr Pavskiy/Kazinform
Almaty celebrates Nauryz Meiramy
Photo credit: Alexandr Pavskiy/Kazinform

Thousands of locals and guests from various regions and countries gathered there to enjoy the festive concert. Legendary artists including Dos Mukasan ensemble, Maira Mukhamedkyzy, Zhanar Aizhanova, Omirkul Ainiyazov, Sazgen sazy folklore and ethnographic ensemble, Zhazira Baiyrbrkova, Tolegen Rakhymbayev and others performed there.

Almaty celebrates Nauryz Meiramy
Photo credit: Alexandr Pavskiy/Kazinform
Almaty celebrates Nauryz Meiramy
Photo credit: Alexandr Pavskiy/Kazinform
Almaty celebrates Nauryz Meiramy
Photo credit: Alexandr Pavskiy/Kazinform

Almaty mayor Yerbol Dossayev visited the solemn event.

Almaty celebrates Nauryz Meiramy
Photo credit: Alexandr Pavskiy/Kazinform

Besides, the Nauryz Fest, a book fair, and arts and crafts exhibition, sports events, and theatrical performances kicked off across Almaty.

Almaty celebrates Nauryz Meiramy
Photo credit: Alexandr Pavskiy/Kazinform
Almaty celebrates Nauryz Meiramy
Photo credit: Kazinform

The festive events will run until March 23.

Almaty Kazakhstan Nauryz Culture Society Holidays
editor-translator
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
Автор
Most popular
See All