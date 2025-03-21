Almaty celebrates Nauryz Meiramy, celebrates renewal of nature

Beautiful girls wearing Kazakh national garments and jewelry and men in shapans contribute to the peculiar spirit of Nauryz.

Photo credit: Alexandr Pavskiy/Kazinform

Thousands of locals and guests from various regions and countries gathered there to enjoy the festive concert. Legendary artists including Dos Mukasan ensemble, Maira Mukhamedkyzy, Zhanar Aizhanova, Omirkul Ainiyazov, Sazgen sazy folklore and ethnographic ensemble, Zhazira Baiyrbrkova, Tolegen Rakhymbayev and others performed there.

Almaty mayor Yerbol Dossayev visited the solemn event.

Besides, the Nauryz Fest, a book fair, and arts and crafts exhibition, sports events, and theatrical performances kicked off across Almaty.

The festive events will run until March 23.