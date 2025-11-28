Almaty Airport to handle 40 million passengers annually

In 2024, the Almaty Airport served 11.4 million passengers.The airport is being developed under a master plan until 2050. Upon completion of all stages, the airport’s capacity is expected to reach 40 million passengers per year. During the construction phase, more than 1,800 jobs will be created, with about 550 positions in operational activities, according to its press service.

Currently, construction is underway on a new VIP apron, cargo stands, a de-icing area for aircraft, as well as the reconstruction of facilities, including the CIP terminal.

The airport noted that next year the existing cargo stands will be relocated closer to the warehouse, improving logistics efficiency and reducing cargo transfer time. As part of further development of the northern section of the territory, plans include building a new cargo apron, a maintenance hangar, and logistics centers.

In the domestic terminal, a new automated baggage handling system is to be installed, with the updated areas expected to open for passengers in December this year.