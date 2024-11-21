Almaty airport celebrates 10 millionth passenger milestone

I was travelling with my parents back home from Saryagash, where we’re on vacation. Unexpectedly, I ended up having such a surprise. Now, I’m planning to fly to Georgia with my mom, shares Sholpan Sadykova.

Photo: Dossbol Atazhan/Kazinform

According to president of the Almaty airport Goker Kose, this year the airport may welcome its 11 millionth passenger.

Today, we welcomed the 10 millionth passenger in the history of the airport. The passenger was identified by the automated system and is a Kazakhstani resident, travelling from Shymkent. In general, the flow of passenger traffic is on the rise at the Almaty international airport, which is thanks to investments and a new terminal. It’s expected that the number of passengers will total 11 million this year. That day is not far off when we will celebrate our 20 millionth passenger milestone, says Goker Kose.

Photo: Dossbol Atazhan/Kazinform

According to the corporate communications department, since TAV Airports took over operations at the Almaty airport three years ago, over 200 million US dollars have been invested. The number of flights has been doubled, while that of airlines flying to Almaty has risen from 24 to 37, it added.

Besides, the airport’s passenger traffic reached 8.5 million people in the nine months of this year, increasing by 21% compared with 2023. The Almaty airport’s capacity has been boosted to up to 14 million passengers thanks to the opening of a new international passenger terminal.