Alley of Vocational Professions opens in Astana

The new square serves not only as a recreational space for local residents but also as a symbolic tribute to the contributions of skilled workers to the nation’s development.

The square has been revitalized with new playgrounds, fitness equipment, shaded pavilions, and art walls, creating a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere.

Photo credit: Akimat of Astana

As part of the opening ceremony, 300 trees were planted, a special machinery exhibition was showcased, and a thematic photo exhibit was on display. The event also featured an awards ceremony for the winners of the Enbek Zholy contest, accompanied by a live concert program.

Invited artists created live portraits of workers during the event.

Photo credit: Akimat of Astana

The opening gathered residents of the district, representatives from various labor sectors, deputies, and public figures.

It is worth noting that this year around 170 courtyards and public spaces (parks, squares, boulevards) are being improved across the capital. These works cover all city districts, including residential areas, and most of the projects have already been completed.

Photo credit: Akimat of Astana

The city is also focusing on planting greenery. This year, over one million trees and plants are being added as part of Astana’s landscaping and beautification work, reaching all districts of the city.

