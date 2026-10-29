All reservoirs in Kazakhstan to get digital twins by 2027

Madiyev said the digitalization of water resources is being carried out in line with the President’s instructions. To support the initiative, a National Digital Water Resources System has been developed to automate the entire process, from submitting applications to paying for water consumption.

“Five reservoirs have already received digital twins. We plan to cover all reservoirs by the end of 2027,” Madiyev said.

The government is also focusing on introducing artificial intelligence into agriculture. The Smart Data Agro system and Smart Farm technologies are scheduled for launch in 2027, followed by the introduction of a unified digital ecosystem, the Smart Agro Platform, in 2028.

The initiative follows the President’s instructions and his support for a proposal by NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang to advance the use of artificial intelligence in agriculture.

Kazakhstan is also working to eliminate paper-based consignment notes for domestic and international freight transportation. According to Madiyev, projects involving electronic permits and electronic consignment notes are underway, with pilot initiatives already being implemented in cooperation with several countries.

In the financial sector, four key digital systems are set to be modernized. The upgrades are expected to integrate budget planning, execution, accounting and auditing into a unified digital ecosystem for public financial management.

Madiyev noted that artificial intelligence could also help prevent unjustified and inefficient public spending.

The government is extending the development of digital twins to cities across the country, building on solutions already implemented in Astana.

The capital has introduced several digital twin components, including digital maps of roads and infrastructure, intelligent video surveillance, utility network monitoring, traffic flow management and AI-powered analytics.

“This experience is now being extended to other cities. Almaty was among the first to join the initiative. Work is also underway in Shymkent and other regional centers,” Madiyev said.

According to the minister, these technologies will help authorities identify potential accident risks in advance, optimize traffic flows, improve public safety and enhance the efficiency of municipal services.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had called for faster adoption of AI in agriculture and stronger measures to ensure the rational use of water.