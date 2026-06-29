All-Kazakh final sees Krikbay claim European Judo Cup gold
12:37, 29 June 2026
Kazakhstan's judokas wrapped up the European Judo Cup in Prague, Czech Republic, with one gold and one silver medal on the final day of competition, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
The men's over-100 kg final featured an all-Kazakh showdown between Galymzhan Krikbay and his teammate Zhantilek Nurtilepuly. Krikbay secured a convincing victory to claim the gold medal, while Nurtilepuly finished with silver.
Tasnim Abduali narrowly missed out on bronze in the women's under-48 kg event after falling to Germany's Helen Habib in the medal bout.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported on Kazakhstan's Sherzod Davlatov winning gold at the European Judo Cup.