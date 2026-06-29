All-Kazakh final sees Krikbay claim European Judo Cup gold

The men's over-100 kg final featured an all-Kazakh showdown between Galymzhan Krikbay and his teammate Zhantilek Nurtilepuly. Krikbay secured a convincing victory to claim the gold medal, while Nurtilepuly finished with silver.

Tasnim Abduali narrowly missed out on bronze in the women's under-48 kg event after falling to Germany's Helen Habib in the medal bout.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported on Kazakhstan's Sherzod Davlatov winning gold at the European Judo Cup.