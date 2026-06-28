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    Kazakhstan's Sherzod Davlatov wins gold at European Judo Cup

    18:17, 28 June 2026

    Kazakhstan's judokas claimed multiple medals at the European Judo Cup in Prague, Czech Republic, including a gold medal won by Sherzod Davlatov, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan's Sherzod Davlatov wins gold at European Judo Cup
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Davlatov captured the men's under-60 kg title after defeating France's Yahn Motoly Bongambe by ippon in the final.

    In the same weight category, Nuradil Alzhan earned the bronze medal by defeating fellow Kazakh Sunggat Nurlatuly.

    In the women's over-78 kg division, Karina Takiyeva advanced to the bronze medal contest but fell to Portugal's Rochele Nunes.

    The European Judo Cup wraps up on June 28.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan's Asu Almabayev had delivered a dominant performance at UFC Fight Night in Baku.

    Judo Sport Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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