Kazakhstan's Sherzod Davlatov wins gold at European Judo Cup

Davlatov captured the men's under-60 kg title after defeating France's Yahn Motoly Bongambe by ippon in the final.

In the same weight category, Nuradil Alzhan earned the bronze medal by defeating fellow Kazakh Sunggat Nurlatuly.

In the women's over-78 kg division, Karina Takiyeva advanced to the bronze medal contest but fell to Portugal's Rochele Nunes.

The European Judo Cup wraps up on June 28.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan's Asu Almabayev had delivered a dominant performance at UFC Fight Night in Baku.